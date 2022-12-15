Trending
Dec. 15, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity

By Tonya Pendleton
Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Houston is the winner of the 43rd season of "Survivor." He will donate his $1M cash prize to a veteran's charity in honor of his father and uncles. Photo courtesy of CBS
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The latest winner of the reality competition show Survivor has been announced.

Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Houston was named the Sole Survivor of Season 43, taking home the $1 million prize. Gabler donated the money to the charity Veterans in Need in the name of his father, Robert Gabler, CBS announced on Thursday.

The 52-year-old heart valve specialist, the second oldest winner in the history of the show, was a surprise winner. At one point, he asked his team to vote him out. But in the end, the jury voted for him 7-1-0 over fellow contestants Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight.

No one knew beforehand that he would donate the prize.

"I was talking with a buddy of mine who's a veteran and my wife," Gabler told EW. "And we were talking about, "What if you win this thing?" You know, I've worked really hard all my life. I've built a good financial set up around myself.

I've got to work another eight years before I can retire. I've still got a kid in college, one more to go. I've still got a house payment, all that stuff. The money would have helped, sure. But my father's a veteran. My uncles are veterans. A lot of guys I went to high school and college with are veterans. And they need some help."

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor has been airing for 22 years. It was adapted from the Swedish show Expedition Robinson and has become a reality TV juggernaut with dozens of Emmy Award nominations. Its 44th season is scheduled to premiere on March 1.

