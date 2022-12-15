Trending
Dec. 15, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson to co-host 'Back That Year Up' special

By Tonya Pendleton
Kevin Hart, seen here with his wife, Eniko Parrish, at the "Me Time" premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2022, will co-host the "Back That Year Up" special with Kenan Thompson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d8d8e9979651c95445c45ea50f966709/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kevin Hart, seen here with his wife, Eniko Parrish, at the "Me Time" premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2022, will co-host the "Back That Year Up" special with Kenan Thompson. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are combining their creative talent for a televised year-end review show heading to Peacock. They released the trailer for Back That Year Up on Thursday.

Hart, the actor/comedian/producer and Saturday Night Live's longest-tenured cast member in the show's history, Kenan Thompson, will deliver laughs as they go through the year that was. Guest stars on the hour-long broadcast include Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Rob Gronkowski, Amber Ruffin, Roy Wood, Jr. and Terry Crews. Kevin Hart will produce through his Hartbeat Productions.

"I couldn't let the holidays pass without giving my fans one more gift, so here it is... 2022 Back that Year Up," Hart said, per a press release. "My Hartbeat team and I scoured the internet for the best clips, hysterical moments, and embarrassing bloopers that encapsulate the firestorm that was 2022. Kenan and I are going to make you laugh, cry, and most importantly, ready to ring in the New Year and start this all over again for 2023."

Thompson, who just teamed with actress Keke Palmer for an SNL skit that paid tribute to his time on the popular Nickelodeon show Kenan and Kel, said he's happy to be working with Hart.

"Anytime my bro comes callin' I'm there! Always a mountain of laughs with this guy, and shoutout to the entire team that helped us put this recap together! I think you're gonna love it! Happy New Year!"

Back that Year Up airs on Dec. 23 on Peacock.

Kevin Hart's career: Film premieres, awards and laughs

Kevin Hart arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Think Like A Man" in Los Angeles on February 9, 2012. Hart would return for a sequel titled "Think Like a Man Too" in 2014. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Abbott Elementary' among Golden Globes nominees

