50 Cent, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is partnering with Starz to develop a scripted boxing series. Co-writers Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith bought the show to Jackson and Starz. The childhood friends, who hail from South London, have a successful debut series in Channel 4's Run with Olivia Colman and Lennie James. Fightland is the fourth project they're working on concurrently including a remake of a gangster movie for Working Title, a true crime series for Channel 4, and an adaptation of the science fiction book The Upper World for Netflix with Daniel Kaluuya attached. Advertisement

"Fightland embodies the stakes, swagger, and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50Cent have come to represent," said Kathryn Busby, president, original programming at Starz. "We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life."

Per the synopsis released by Starz, the project follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him -- one that cost him everything to leave behind.

This marks the first deal since Jackson and Starz ended their fruitful exclusive production deal anchored by the Power spinoffs. The initial show ran for six seasons. The franchise now includes Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. Jackson also developed the show BMF about Detroit's infamous drug-dealing brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory.