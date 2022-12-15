50 Cent, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is partnering with Starz to develop a scripted boxing series. Co-writers Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith bought the show to Jackson and Starz. The childhood friends, who hail from South London, have a successful debut series in Channel 4's Run with Olivia Colman and Lennie James.
Fightland is the fourth project they're working on concurrently including a remake of a gangster movie for Working Title, a true crime series for Channel 4, and an adaptation of the science fiction book The Upper World for Netflix with Daniel Kaluuya attached.