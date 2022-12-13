Trending
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season

By Karen Butler
Raymond Lee's "Quantum Leap" is getting a second season on NBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7964fb13d31c62c51404a6e76b04032d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Raymond Lee's "Quantum Leap" is getting a second season on NBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it ordered a second season of its sci-fi drama, Quantum Leap, starring Raymond Lee as a time-traveling physicist who inhabits other people's bodies in different decades and places.

"We're leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement Monday.

"As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it's gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock."

Co-starring Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee, this is a sequel series to the original show, which ran for five seasons 1989 to 1993. It starred Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist whose experiments allow him to help people solve problems and correct mistakes.

Dean Stockwell, who died in 2021 at age 85, played Sam's sidekick Al, who appeared to him as a hologram only he can see and hear. Al brought with him valuable information Sam needed to complete his tasks.

The show ended with Sam stuck in the past and unable to get home.

The new version casts Lee as Dr. Ben Song, the scientist who revives Sam's work, with the help of Ben's fiancee, Addison, played by Bassett, who also appears to Sam as a hologram when he leaps in time.

