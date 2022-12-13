'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it ordered a second season of its sci-fi drama, Quantum Leap, starring Raymond Lee as a time-traveling physicist who inhabits other people's bodies in different decades and places.
"We're leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement Monday.