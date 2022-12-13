Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 13, 2022 / 10:39 AM

'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley says playing Jamie Dutton can be 'tricky'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Wes Bentley discussed the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/634f60b4a8fd69f009f29e57dd75fc2e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Wes Bentley discussed the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Yellowstone star Wes Bentley says playing his character, Jamie Dutton, can be "tricky."

The 44-year-old actor discussed the Paramount Network series during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Yellowstone is a Western series starring Bentley, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham. The series follows the Duttons, a family who own the largest ranch in Montana.

Bentley plays the villainous Jamie Dutton, the son of John Dutton (Costner) and his late wife, Evelyn.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Bentley reflected on Yellowstone's success and being confused for his character.

"They try to give me therapy," he said of fans. "You know, in Montana I'll go shopping at the grocery store and then from across the store some man will yell out, 'Hey, Jamie Dutton, I hate you!'"

Bentley also discussed the challenges of playing a morally ambiguous character.

"It can be fun but it also, it can be very draining and tiring because it's a lot of dark stuff," he said. "It's tricky because you try to play him like he's not seeing himself that way. But at the same time, it's more of a blast when I talk to fans who want to give me therapy and like, 'We're really worried about Jamie.'"

Advertisement

Yellowstone drew 12.1 million viewers with its Season 5 premiere in November. Bentley said in a recent interview with UPI that Jamie is feeling "anger and hatred" for his family in the new season.

Yellowstone airs Sundays on Paramount Network.

Read More

Wes Bentley: Jamie feels anger, hatred in 'Yellowstone' S5 Kate Hudson to release debut album in 2023: 'I love to sing' Reports: 'Real Housewives' star Diana Jenkins pregnant after miscarriage What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
TV // 58 minutes ago
Megan Hilty: 'O Holy Night' PBS Christmas special filled with 'love and light'
NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Smash" actress Megan Hilty and "Yellowstone" actor Neal McDonough say they had deeply personal reasons for wanting to headline the TV special, "O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir."
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
TV // 3 hours ago
Apple TV+ orders more 'Fraggle Rock'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its reboot of the family series, "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," for a second season.
3-hour 'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS, Paramount+ Jan. 9
TV // 4 hours ago
3-hour 'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS, Paramount+ Jan. 9
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A special three-hour crossover event involving characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" is set to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Jan. 9.
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season
TV // 4 hours ago
'Quantum Leap' sequel series gets second season
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NBC has ordered a second season of its sci-fi drama, "Quantum Leap," starring Raymond Lee.
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
TV // 19 hours ago
'Stolen Youth' explores Sarah Lawrence College sex cult
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "Stolen Youth: Inside the Sarah Lawrence Cult" on Tuesday, chronicling the influence of Larry Ray on a group of college students.
Bryce Dallas Howard to star in 'Witch Mountain' Disney+ series
TV // 19 hours ago
Bryce Dallas Howard to star in 'Witch Mountain' Disney+ series
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced a new series based on "Witch Mountain," which will star Bryce Dallas Howard and a cast of young actors.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' expands to Brazil, Germany, Mexico
TV // 20 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' expands to Brazil, Germany, Mexico
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ and MTV announced global editions of "RuPaul's Drag Race" in Brazil, Germany and Mexico, as well as a "Global All Stars" edition worldwide.
'The Circle': Singles flirt, feud in Season 5 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Circle': Singles flirt, feud in Season 5 trailer
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Reality competition series "The Circle" will return for a fifth season on Netflix in December.
John Oliver to appear on 'Amber Ruffin Show' season finale
TV // 22 hours ago
John Oliver to appear on 'Amber Ruffin Show' season finale
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver will join Amber Ruffin on "The Amber Ruffin Show" Season 3 finale.
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Harry & Meghan," a docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate'
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
'Harry & Meghan': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave U.K. in Volume II trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement