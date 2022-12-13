'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 cast to include twins

1/5

"RuPaul's Drag Race" will return for a 15th season in January, its first season to air on MTV. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- MTV has unveiled the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15. Season 14 winner Willow Pill announced the new contestants in a "Meet the Queens" live stream Tuesday. Advertisement

Season 15 will feature 16 new contestants, including the show's first twins. Twins Spice and Sugar will compete for the $200,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

This season, all roads lead to MTV! Don't miss the premiere of #DragRace Season 15 FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @MTV ✨ pic.twitter.com/B7HkwIXtki— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 13, 2022

The new season will have a two-part season premiere Jan. 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV. Each episode will be followed by a new edition of the RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked after-show.

Series creator RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews will return as judges in Season 15.

The Season 15 contestants include:

Amethyst from Connecticut, "a mix of pop princess and meme queen"

Anetra from Las Vegas, Nev., a stunt queen with "serious taekwondo skills"

Aura Mayari from Nashville, Tenn., a TikTok creator known for her makeup transformation set to Beyoncé

Irene Dubois from Seattle, Wash., a queen who loves extreme makeup transformations

Jax from Queens, N.Y., a stunt queen who was previously a competitive cheerleader

Loosey LaDuca from Connecticut, a drag performer

Luxx Noir London from East Orange, N.J., a queen known for her signature sculpted nose makeup

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx from Miami, Fla., a professional makeup artist

Marcia Marcia Marcia from New York, N.Y., an off-Broadway performer

Mistress Isabelle Brooks from Houston, Texas., a queen who epitomizes "classic Southern drag"

Princess Poppy from San Francisco, Calif., a viral TikTok star

Robin Fierce from Connecticut, a singer

Salina EsTitties from Los Angeles, a drag performer

Sasha Colby from Los Angeles, the drag mother of Season 14 contestant Kerri Colby

Spice from Los Angeles, a TikTok star and the twin sister of Sugar

Sugar from Los Angeles, a TikTok star and the twin sister of Spice