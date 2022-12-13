'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 coming to Hulu in January

1/5

Hilary Duff plays Sophie on the Hulu series "How I Met Your Father." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- How I Met Your Father will return for a second season in January. Hulu shared a premiere date for Season 2 in a video featuring Hilary Duff on Tuesday. Advertisement

"I've been dying to tell you guys when Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres, and they're finally letting me! Season 2 premieres on January 24th on Hulu. Let's go!" the actress says.

The gang is back! Season 2 of #HIMYF premieres on @hulu January 24! pic.twitter.com/73h7Rusw2z— How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) December 13, 2022

How I Met Your Father is a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, which had a nine-season run on CBS from 2005 to 2014. The new series follows Sophie (Duff) and her group of friends living in Manhattan.

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Kim Cattrall also star.

How I Met Your Father is written and executive produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The series premiered on Hulu in January.