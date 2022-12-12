'The Circle': Singles flirt, feud in Season 5 trailer

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Circle Season 5.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring the new contestants.

The Circle is a reality competition series featuring contestants who are isolated from the outside world and each other. The contestants communicate via the app "The Circle," which allows them to present themselves in any way they want.

Season 5 will feature eight singles, including Season 1 runner-up Shubham Goel, who flirt and feud as they compete for the cash prize.

"I have a tender heart. So, if I'm liking a girl and she turns out to be a catfish, that would be terrible," one contestant says in the trailer.

The season will see the contestants set up single profiles "to sniff out catfish, form friendships and make the most of second chances."

The Circle Season 5 premieres Dec. 28 on Netflix.