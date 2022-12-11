Advertisement
TV
Dec. 11, 2022 / 9:03 AM

'SNL:' Steve Martin, Martin Short send up 'Father of the Bride,' 'Christmas Carol'

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short appeared on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ebf6575091b69707e754d91becd2bae9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Left to right, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short appeared on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Martin Short sent up their Father of the Bride film franchise while guest hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

"Father of the Bride Part 8. That's right: three decades and seven divorces later, Annie's back and ready to give marriage an eighth shot," a voice introduced the 4-minute sketch.

Advertisement

Martin, reprising his role as George Banks, tells his daughter Annie, played by Heidi Gardner: "What makes you think I can afford another Nancy Meyers-style wedding? I'm financially drained!"

Meyers was the writer and producer of the 1991 version of Father of the Bride and its 1995 sequel Father of the Bride Part II.

"But, Daddy, I'm your little girl," Annie whined.

"You're 52!" Martin replied. "Your mom started driving for Lyft to pay for your last wedding."

The sketch also featured Short reprising his role of Franck, the outrageous wedding planner.

Succession star Kieran Culkin, who played Annie's little brother Matty in the Father of the Bride movies dropped by for a cameo, as did Selena Gomez, who played Annie's wedding singer.

Advertisement

Gomez stars with Martin and Short on the mystery comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

Martin and Short also appeared in a pre-taped sketch satirizing the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.

Martin played the Ghost of Christmas Present and Short played a newly enlightened Ebenezer Scrooge in the 4-minute parody.

Wanting to redeem himself, Scrooge starts throwing coins out his second-story window and unintentionally maims and blinds several people, including orphans, in Victorian London.

The harder Scrooge tries to be nice, the bloodier the scene gets.

"OK! We've all learned a lot today, but the most important lesson is Merry Christmas!" Scrooge said, closing his window, which shatters on the people below.

The segment closes with the message: "Apple Pay. Never use coins again."

Read More

Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man James McAvoy: 'Dark Materials' is a 'good yarn' that asks important questions Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'

Latest Headlines

Leo Sheng: Meeting Max on 'L Word' was childhood dream come true
TV // 1 day ago
Leo Sheng: Meeting Max on 'L Word' was childhood dream come true
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Leo Sheng discusses his scenes with Daniel Sea on the latest episode of "The L Word: Generation Q." [Note: This story contains spoilers for Episode 4.]
'Law & Order' Season 22 to return Jan. 5
TV // 1 day ago
'Law & Order' Season 22 to return Jan. 5
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- NBC announced a return date for "Law & Order" starring Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Mehcad Brooks.
Trevor Noah departs 'The Daily Show': 'It's been a wild ride'
TV // 2 days ago
Trevor Noah departs 'The Daily Show': 'It's been a wild ride'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah signed off of "The Daily Show" after seven years. He will begin his "Off the Record" tour in January.
Apple Studios greenlights 'Firebug' with Taron Egerton
TV // 2 days ago
Apple Studios greenlights 'Firebug' with Taron Egerton
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Apple Studios announces that they've green-lit "Firebug" starring Taron Egerton and reuniting the creative team behind "Black Bird."
'Carpool Karaoke' teaser: Ciara, Hillary Clinton sing in Apple TV+ series
TV // 2 days ago
'Carpool Karaoke' teaser: Ciara, Hillary Clinton sing in Apple TV+ series
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will return with new episodes featuring Ciara, Russell Wilson, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Kevin Bacon and other stars.
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' as TV series
TV // 2 days ago
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' as TV series
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan is developing a new show based on "The Dark Tower" book series by Stephen King.
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 coming to Netflix in March
TV // 2 days ago
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 coming to Netflix in March
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Shadow and Bone," a fantasy series starring Jessie Mei Li and Archie Renaux, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Mariah Carey says she never called herself 'Queen of Christmas' on 'Colbert'
TV // 3 days ago
Mariah Carey says she never called herself 'Queen of Christmas' on 'Colbert'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey talked about Christmas music and traditions in an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
'Mrs. Davis' photos introduce Betty Gilpin as nun on a mission
TV // 3 days ago
'Mrs. Davis' photos introduce Betty Gilpin as nun on a mission
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a premiere date and first-look photos for the drama series "Mrs. Davis" starring "Glow" actress Betty Gilpin.
'Treason' trailer: Charlie Cox plays MI6 head in spy thriller series
TV // 3 days ago
'Treason' trailer: Charlie Cox plays MI6 head in spy thriller series
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Treason," a spy thriller series starring "Daredevil" actor Charlie Cox, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Tina Turner's son Ronnie dead at 62
Tina Turner's son Ronnie dead at 62
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Handyman sues 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville for emotional distress after prank
Writer Jeb Stuart settles debate: 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie
Writer Jeb Stuart settles debate: 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie
'Law & Order' Season 22 to return Jan. 5
'Law & Order' Season 22 to return Jan. 5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement