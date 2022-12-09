Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 9, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Leo Sheng: Meeting Max on 'L Word' was childhood dream come true

By Fred Topel
1/5
Leo Sheng plays Micah on "The L Word: Generation Q." Photo courtesy of Showtime
Leo Sheng plays Micah on "The L Word: Generation Q." Photo courtesy of Showtime

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for The L Word: Generation Q, Season 3, Episode 4.

Leo Sheng said doing scenes with Max (Daniel Sea) on this week's The L Word: Generation Q represented a full circle moment in his trans journey.

Advertisement

"Special doesn't feel like a strong enough word, but it also feels like the only word I could really use," Sheng said. "My 12-year-old self would never in a million years think that that is possible."

In Season 3 of Generation Q, Micah's (Sheng) girlfriend, Maribel (Jillian Mercado), told him she wants to have a baby. In Episode 4, they interview other trans parents about their experiences, including Max in his return since the original series.

"I know a lot of queer and trans masculine parents who have gone through various forms of creating a family," Sheng said. "So this felt like a really special opportunity to show what community can look like and be in the way that they support each other."

Advertisement

Max appeared in Seasons 3 through 6 of the original L Word, which depicted his transition. In the show, Max's hormone treatment caused rage and his pregnancy complicated his relationship. Generation Q shows Max ultimately did find an accepting family.

"It only makes sense to me that as Micah is questioning parenthood that we talk to a trans masculine person in the show who embarked also on a parenthood journey," Sheng said.

Sheng, 26, said that Max was the first trans man he saw in the media when he was 11 to 12 years old and coming out as trans via clips of The L Word on YouTube. Sheng came out as trans at 12 and began his medical transition when he was 18.

"I had these feelings about myself and my gender, but I didn't have the language to describe it," Sheng said. "I was at a place where I was trying to figure out who I was, and this was a peek into one life that was possible."

Sheng said he also related to the backlash Max received from society in the show. Max lost female friends too, and had negative experiences dating straight women.

"The first clip I remember very vividly was he was getting dumped in a restaurant by this woman he was dating," Sheng said. "She called him disgusting, which is very sad and I think a little scary in some ways."

Advertisement

Generation Q also finds Max in a world more familiar with trans people. Sheng said the revival series is able to address Max with more accurate language for trans people than the '00s series.

"Bringing Max back while reflecting more-well-known language used by these communities is really important," Sheng said.

Season 3 was filmed during a turbulent year for anti-LGBTQ and anti-woman legislation. Sheng said attacks on bodily autonomy like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill forbidding discussions of LGBTQ terms in school and Texas laws allowing Family Protective Services to investigate parents of trans teens made the atmosphere on the set solemn.

"I don't think representation alone can change politics, but I do believe it's one tool to bring awareness," Sheng said. "Yes, it's entertainment, yes it's a show that people can enjoy, [but] there's something people can take away, learn from it and think about in the real world and their daily life."

The L Word: Generation Q episode 4 is available to stream on Showtime Anytime and air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Showtime.

Advertisement

Read More

'L Word' star Jamie Clayton: Shane infidelity 'not a surprise but it's sad' Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories' 'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions

Latest Headlines

'Law & Order' Season 22 to return Jan. 5
TV // 2 hours ago
'Law & Order' Season 22 to return Jan. 5
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- NBC announced a return date for "Law & Order" starring Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Mehcad Brooks.
Trevor Noah departs 'The Daily Show': 'It's been a wild ride'
TV // 5 hours ago
Trevor Noah departs 'The Daily Show': 'It's been a wild ride'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah signed off of "The Daily Show" after seven years. He will begin his "Off the Record" tour in January.
Apple Studios greenlights 'Firebug' with Taron Egerton
TV // 22 hours ago
Apple Studios greenlights 'Firebug' with Taron Egerton
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Apple Studios announces that they've green-lit "Firebug" starring Taron Egerton and reuniting the creative team behind "Black Bird."
'Carpool Karaoke' teaser: Ciara, Hillary Clinton sing in Apple TV+ series
TV // 23 hours ago
'Carpool Karaoke' teaser: Ciara, Hillary Clinton sing in Apple TV+ series
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will return with new episodes featuring Ciara, Russell Wilson, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Kevin Bacon and other stars.
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' as TV series
TV // 1 day ago
Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' as TV series
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "The Haunting of Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan is developing a new show based on "The Dark Tower" book series by Stephen King.
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 coming to Netflix in March
TV // 1 day ago
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 coming to Netflix in March
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Shadow and Bone," a fantasy series starring Jessie Mei Li and Archie Renaux, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Mariah Carey says she never called herself 'Queen of Christmas' on 'Colbert'
TV // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey says she never called herself 'Queen of Christmas' on 'Colbert'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey talked about Christmas music and traditions in an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
'Mrs. Davis' photos introduce Betty Gilpin as nun on a mission
TV // 2 days ago
'Mrs. Davis' photos introduce Betty Gilpin as nun on a mission
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a premiere date and first-look photos for the drama series "Mrs. Davis" starring "Glow" actress Betty Gilpin.
'Treason' trailer: Charlie Cox plays MI6 head in spy thriller series
TV // 2 days ago
'Treason' trailer: Charlie Cox plays MI6 head in spy thriller series
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Treason," a spy thriller series starring "Daredevil" actor Charlie Cox, is coming to Netflix.
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' team take on new missions in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' team take on new missions in Season 2 trailer
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated sequel-spinoff to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," will return for a second season on Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
Aerosmith cancels remaining Vegas shows due to Steven Tyler's illness
What to stream this weekend: 'Emancipation,' 'CMA Country Christmas'
What to stream this weekend: 'Emancipation,' 'CMA Country Christmas'
'Today' cast celebrate Al Roker's return home from hospital
'Today' cast celebrate Al Roker's return home from hospital
Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
Danny Trejo loves being actor, but really wants to help his fellow man
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
'Glee' actress Ali Stroker celebrates baby boy's birth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement