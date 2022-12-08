Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 8, 2022 / 9:17 AM

Mariah Carey says she never called herself 'Queen of Christmas' on 'Colbert'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Mariah Carey, seen here at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019, talked about holiday traditions on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4f858d5aa186d7bef5e1cb50c0017a24/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mariah Carey, seen here at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019, talked about holiday traditions on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mariah Carey showed her sense of humor, answering questions for the late night host's Colbert Questionert segment.

The "All I Want For Christmas is You" singer was asked about her documented love for the holiday season. The song has set records, including three acknowledgements by the Guinness Book of World Records -- highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard top 100 for a solo artist, most streamed song on Spotify for 24 hours and most weeks in the U.K. Top 10 singles chart for a holiday song.

Advertisement

Despite the success of "AIWFCIY" Carey set the record straight on her holiday dominance.

"I did not call myself the Queen of Christmas," she said. "They can look up every interview I've ever done, and not to get super religious, but I think if anybody would be the Queen of Christmas, that would be Mary."

Advertisement

But Carey told Colbert the inspiration for the song came from a genuine place.

"I just happen to really love Christmas because I had kind of a tough childhood and I always wanted Christmas to be perfect and it never was," she said. "So then, when I was able to finally provide myself with, and my friends, and now my little kids who are 11, we have the most festive Christmas ever...because its actually authentic, and it came from a place of longing to have some normalcy and peace and just like, a lovely holiday."

Though it's estimated that the song's royalties have made Carey, who is also the songwriter, more than $60 million, she said that payment rates are abysmally low with recording artists making just 1/16 of a penny when a song is streamed.

"But we're still thankful for all of it," she said.

The 52-year-old also said she had no idea that "All I Want For Christmas is You" would be so successful, given its long run to #1. It didn't top the charts until 2019, 25 years after its release.

Advertisement

"I don't acknowledge time," Carey said. "I was in the womb or prior to, when I wrote it because it came out in the 90s when I wasn't around. But I didn't know [then] that it would last and do what it's done for me."

Carey used her appearance to promote a new liqueur, Black Irish. When asked if she was actually Black Irish, she told Colbert her mother is Irish and her father Black and referred to her own racial identity as Black biracial.

So, when Colbert asked whether she preferred white or colored Christmas lights, she jokingly responded, "I'm going to say is that politically correct in the way you phrased that?"

During the Questionet, Carey said she has four Christmas trees, so her answer on whether she prefers angels or stars as tree toppers was "Both." She said her go-to Christmas songs are classics of the genre: Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" and Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas."

But her most revealing answer was when Colbert asked whether she prefers an aisle or window seat on a plane. Carey's answer was, "Bed." Though it's unclear whether Carey owns her own jet, her penchant for private air travel is well known.

Advertisement

Moments from Mariah Carey's career

Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Mariah Carey to headline CBS Christmas special Dec. 20 Mariah Carey announces 'Merry Christmas to All!' shows Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Latest Headlines

'Mrs. Davis' photos introduce Betty Gilpin as nun on a mission
TV // 21 hours ago
'Mrs. Davis' photos introduce Betty Gilpin as nun on a mission
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Peacock shared a premiere date and first-look photos for the drama series "Mrs. Davis" starring "Glow" actress Betty Gilpin.
'Treason' trailer: Charlie Cox plays MI6 head in spy thriller series
TV // 22 hours ago
'Treason' trailer: Charlie Cox plays MI6 head in spy thriller series
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Treason," a spy thriller series starring "Daredevil" actor Charlie Cox, is coming to Netflix.
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' team take on new missions in Season 2 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' team take on new missions in Season 2 trailer
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated sequel-spinoff to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," will return for a second season on Disney+.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
TV // 23 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Calam Lynch, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman and other actors will have recurring roles on the Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul' lead Critics Choice Award TV nods
TV // 1 day ago
'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul' lead Critics Choice Award TV nods
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Abbott Elementary" has earned a leading six Critics Choice Award nominations, including a nod for Best Comedy Series.
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
TV // 1 day ago
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Matt Lucas announced on social media that he has left the competition series, "The Great British Bake Off," after three seasons.
Lizzo, BTS, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Doctor Strange' win People's Choice Awards
TV // 1 day ago
Lizzo, BTS, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Doctor Strange' win People's Choice Awards
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lizzo won the People's Choice Awards for People's Champion and Best Song for "About Damn Time" in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday night.
Miami 'Housewives' Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin still feel like new girls
TV // 1 day ago
Miami 'Housewives' Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin still feel like new girls
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Miami" stars Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Alexia Nepola discuss the fifth season of their reality show, premiering Thursday on Peacock.
Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, more guest host 'Daily Show' in January
TV // 1 day ago
Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, more guest host 'Daily Show' in January
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced a slate of guest hosts for "The Daily Show" in January following Trevor Noah's depature.
'You': Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie get close in Season 4 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'You': Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie get close in Season 4 photos
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair
Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement