TV
Dec. 8, 2022 / 11:32 AM

'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 coming to Netflix in March

By Annie Martin
Archie Renaux plays Mal on the Netflix series "Shadow and Bone." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b93d53c104a6ffa52c32e07302ba2e23/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Shadow and Bone will return for a second season on Netflix in March 2023.

Netflix shared a premiere date, March 16, and first-look photos for the season Thursday.

Shadow and Bone is based on the Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows books by Leigh Bardugo and take place in her Grishaverse universe. The series follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young woman with the ability to manipulate the elements.

The photos show Alina (Li) wielding her powers and also feature the characters Mal Oretsev (Archie Renaux), Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and General Aleksander Kirigan, aka the Darkling (Ben Barnes).

Netflix added four actors -- Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson and Jack Wolfe -- to the Season 2 cast in January.

The Shadow and Bone cast teased Season 2 in June after wrapping filming. Renaux said to expect "love, power, heartbreak" in the new season.

Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix in April 2021. The series was renewed for Season 2 that June.

