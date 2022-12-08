Trending
TV
Dec. 8, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Dark Tower' as TV series

By Annie Martin
Mike Flanagan is developing a new show based on "The Dark Tower" book series by Stephen King. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4d7aa7f3c1a04cad5319d5f3fb12a01f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mike Flanagan plans to adapt Stephen King's The Dark Tower as a TV series.

Flanagan, a writer, director and producer known for creating the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, said in an interview with Deadline published Thursday that he is developing a new show with Trevor Macy based on King's Dark Tower book series.

Flanagan and Macy, who launched Intrepid Pictures in 2004, envision the Dark Tower adaptation as a five-season TV series followed by two standalone feature films.

The pair have acquired the rights to The Dark Tower, which Flanagan described as "my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life." Flanagan has written a pilot script and season outlines for the show thus far.

Flanagan and Macy previously adapted King's novels Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep.

King's Dark Tower series consists of eight novels inspired by multiple genres, including fantasy, sci-fi, horror and Western. The series follows Roland Deschain, a gunslinger searching for the magical and mysterious Dark Tower.

The Dark Tower was previously adapted as a 2017 film starring Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Taylor.

Flanagan confirmed news of the project on Twitter.

News of the adaptation follows word that Flanagan and Macy have left Netflix and signed an exclusive multiyear overall series deal with Amazon Studios. The pair's Netflix series The Midnight Club was canceled last week amid the news.

Variety said the Dark Tower series is not part of the Amazon deal but has the possibility of ending up on Prime Video.

