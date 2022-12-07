'Treason' trailer: Charlie Cox plays MI6 head in spy thriller series

1/5

Charlie Cox stars in the spy thriller series "Treason." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Treason. The streaming service shared a trailer for the spy thriller series Wednesday featuring Charlie Cox. Advertisement

Treason is written and created by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies). The series follows Adam Lawrence (Cox), the newly promoted head of MI6, who is caught up in a conspiracy.

"When the past catches up with the newly appointed head of MI6, in the form of a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. Secrets, lies and diplomatic relationships will all come to light," an official description reads.

Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin and Ciarán Hinds also star.

Treason premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix.

Cox is known for playing Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, on the Netflix series Daredevil. He will reprise the role in the new Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.