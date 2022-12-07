Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 7, 2022 / 11:14 AM

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' team take on new missions in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated sequel-spinoff to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," will return for a second season on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated sequel-spinoff to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," will return for a second season on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2.

The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the season Wednesday.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated sequel-spinoff to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series follows the Bad Batch, a squad of elite clone troopers, in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

The trailer shows the Bad Batch take on new missions and meet the new character Phee Genoa, voiced by Wanda Sykes.

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places," an official description reads.

Dee Bradley Baker voices the members of the Bad Batch, with Michelle Ang as Omega, Rhea Perlman as Cid and Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 4, 2023, on Disney+, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly.

Read More

'Baby Yoda' Grogu returns in 'Mandalorian' Season 3 Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
TV // 38 minutes ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Calam Lynch, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman and other actors will have recurring roles on the Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul' lead Critics Choice Award TV nods
TV // 1 hour ago
'Abbott Elementary,' 'Better Call Saul' lead Critics Choice Award TV nods
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Abbott Elementary" has earned a leading six Critics Choice Award nominations, including a nod for Best Comedy Series.
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
TV // 2 hours ago
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian Matt Lucas announced on social media that he has left the competition series, "The Great British Bake Off," after three seasons.
Lizzo, BTS, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Doctor Strange' win People's Choice Awards
TV // 3 hours ago
Lizzo, BTS, 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Doctor Strange' win People's Choice Awards
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lizzo won the People's Choice Awards for People's Champion and Best Song for "About Damn Time" in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday night.
Miami 'Housewives' Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin still feel like new girls
TV // 4 hours ago
Miami 'Housewives' Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin still feel like new girls
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Miami" stars Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin and Alexia Nepola discuss the fifth season of their reality show, premiering Thursday on Peacock.
Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, more guest host 'Daily Show' in January
TV // 19 hours ago
Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, more guest host 'Daily Show' in January
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced a slate of guest hosts for "The Daily Show" in January following Trevor Noah's depature.
'You': Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie get close in Season 4 photos
TV // 22 hours ago
'You': Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie get close in Season 4 photos
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
Taylor Kitsch to star in Western series 'American Primeval'
TV // 22 hours ago
Taylor Kitsch to star in Western series 'American Primeval'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix ordered the new series "American Primeval" starring "The Terminal List" actor Taylor Kitsch.
Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Hulu series "The Great" after wrapping Season 3.
Netflix: 'Dahmer' passes 1B hour viewership milestone
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix: 'Dahmer' passes 1B hour viewership milestone
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has officially surpassed 1 billion hours viewed since its streaming release on Sept. 21.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively shows baby bump during festive outing with Ryan Reynolds
'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Stars react to Kirstie Alley's death: 'Heart of gold,' 'brilliant' comic chops
Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3
Elle Fanning wraps filming, teases 'The Great' Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement