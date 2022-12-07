Trending
'Mrs. Davis' photos introduce Betty Gilpin as nun on a mission

By Annie Martin
1/5
Betty Gilpin stars in the new Peacock series "Mrs. Davis." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/734392945cbb274bd858f285815f4fca/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Betty Gilpin's new series Mrs. Davis is coming to Peacock in April 2023.

Peacock shared a premiere date and first-look photos for the drama series Wednesday.

The photos introduce Gilpin as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis."

Jake McDorman plays Simone's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm. Andy McQueen also stars.

Recurring cast members include Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

Mrs. Davis is written and executive produced by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), with Hernandez to also serve as showrunner. Owen Harris and Alethea Jones also executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

Mrs. Davis will have a four-episode premiere April 20, 2023, on Peacock, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Thursdays.

Gilpin is known for playing Debbie "Liberty Bell" Eagan on the Netflix series Glow.

