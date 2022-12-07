Trending
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast

By Annie Martin

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is adding eight to the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video said in a press release Wednesday that Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo and Calam Lynch will have recurring roles in Season 2 of the fantasy drama series.

Alvin-Wilson is known for playing Chips Benson on Collateral, while Bowman portrayed Alexandre Bontemps on Versailles. Lynch played Theo Sharpe on Bridgerton.

Amazon added Ben Daniels and six others to the Season 2 cast last week.

Sam Hazeldine will replace Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader Adar in the new season.

Production on Season 2 is underway in the United Kingdom.

The Rings of Power takes place in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings book series. The show is set thousands of years before the books and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Morfydd Clark, Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers, Maxim Baldry and Cynthia Addai-Robinson star, with J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay as showrunners.

Season 1 premiered in September. The season was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed.

