'You': Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie get close in Season 4 photos

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing You Season 4. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Tuesday featuring Penn Badgley. Advertisement

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The psychological thriller series follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies.

In Season 4, Joe assumes the new persona of Professor Jonathan Moore. The photos show Joe get close to his new love interest, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), and teaching a class at a London university.

Now, let's introduce this year's new blood: Ed Speelers as Rhys Lukas Gage as Adam Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Charlotte Ritchie as Kate pic.twitter.com/GmMuU6AUm9— Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2022

Along with Ritchie, other new cast members include Ed Speelers, Lukas Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ozioma Whenu, Tilly Keeper, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Dario Coates, Eve Austin, Ben Wiggins and Niccy Lin.

Dario Coates as Connie Eve Austin as Gemma Ben Wiggins as Roald & Niccy Lin as Sophie You Season 4 Part 1 premieres February 9 pic.twitter.com/2mJSNHVTLs— Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2022

Netflix previously shared a poster for Season 4 that introduces Joe's new persona.

Advertisement

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Feb. 9, 2023, and Part 2 to follow March 9.

You is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.