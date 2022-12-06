Trending
Dec. 6, 2022 / 1:19 PM

'You': Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie get close in Season 4 photos

By Annie Martin
Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb2f4c3309f2578e10eee7283bbb1956/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing You Season 4.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Tuesday featuring Penn Badgley.

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The psychological thriller series follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies.

In Season 4, Joe assumes the new persona of Professor Jonathan Moore. The photos show Joe get close to his new love interest, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), and teaching a class at a London university.

Along with Ritchie, other new cast members include Ed Speelers, Lukas Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Ozioma Whenu, Tilly Keeper, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Dario Coates, Eve Austin, Ben Wiggins and Niccy Lin.

Netflix previously shared a poster for Season 4 that introduces Joe's new persona.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Feb. 9, 2023, and Part 2 to follow March 9.

You is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

