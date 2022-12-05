Trending
Dec. 5, 2022

Candiace Dillard 'appalled' by Gizelle, Robyn's response to Wendy, Mia fight

By Annie Martin

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's response to the Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton fight.

Dillard, 35, said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Bryant and Dixon's response to the Osefo and Thornton altercation was hypocritical.

Bryant and Dixon sided with Thornton after Thornton threw a glass of water in Osefo's face during a fight in a recent episode of RHOP. Bryant and Dixon previously called out Monique Samuels for physically attacking Dillard in Season 5.

On WWHL, Dillard said she's grateful she was not present during the fight between Osefo and Thornton.

"I've said many times that I'm so happy that I was not there because I don't know what I would have done. I might have thrown something on Mia just out of anger," the star said. "I did not see the whole episode until over the weekend, because I just was working so much."

"I'm appalled. I'm disgusted. It makes me really, really angry at Gizelle and my friend Robyn," she added, saying she "very much so" considers Bryant and Dixon hypocritical. "You can't go from 'we reject violence' to 'well, she deserved it.' You either stand by it or you don't. You can't change it because you don't like somebody."

In an interview with Today in November, Dixon called Thornton "wrong for throwing the drink" but said she doesn't "even understand the comparison" between the Osefo and Thornton fight and the Samuels and Dillard altercation.

"In my opinion, throwing water on someone's face is messed up. But to equate it to Monique grabbing Candiace and punching her multiple times, I just couldn't make the connection," Dixon said.

Real Housewives of Potomac is in its seventh season on Bravo. The series also stars Ashley Darby and Karen Huger.

