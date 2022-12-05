Trending
Dec. 5, 2022

'Wolf Pack' teaser: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro discuss 'dangerous' creature

By Annie Martin
Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in the supernatural teen drama "Wolf Pack." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5b90f59f4fe14495e82f513e2d75b03a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Wolf Pack.

The streaming service shared a first-look teaser for the supernatural teen drama Sunday during the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil.

Wolf Pack is based on the Edo van Belkom novel. The series follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

"Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them -- the bite and blood of a werewolf," an official synopsis reads.

The first-look clip shows Garrett Briggs (Rodrigo Santoro) and Kristin Ramsey (Sarah Michelle Gellar) discuss a mysterious and "dangerous" creature they encountered at night.

"This thing is dangerous," Garrett (Santoro) says.

"Of course it is. It's a wild animal," Kristin (Gellar) responds.

"A little more wild than most," Garrett answers.

Wolf Pack is developed by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis and also stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray. The series premieres Jan. 26, 2023, on Paramount+.

Paramount+ will also release Teen Wolf: The Movie, a sequel to the MTV series Teen Wolf, on Jan. 26. The streaming service shared a trailer for the series that shows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) return to Beacon Hills.

