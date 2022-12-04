AMC+ scraps 'Moonhaven' Season 2 renewal plans

1/2

Dominic Monaghan (L) from "Lost" and Kadeem Hardison from "A Different World" starred in the sci-fi series, "Moonhaven," for one season before it was canceled. Photo courtesy of AMC

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- AMC+ has canceled its sci-fi drama, Moonhaven, after one season. The show had been renewed in July for a second season, but the streaming service has since changed its plans. Advertisement

AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade recently exited the company, which announced it is laying off 20 percent of its U.S. staff and implementing write-downs for up to $475 million as it restructures its business.

Peter Ocko was showrunner for the series about a utopian colony on the Moon where scientists tried to solve Earth's problems.

It stars Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Yazzmin Newell.