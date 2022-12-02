'Surface': Gugu Mbatha-Raw series renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

1/5

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in the Apple TV+ series "Surface." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Surface will return for a second season on Apple TV+. The streaming service announced in a press release Friday that it renewed the psychological thriller series for Season 2. Advertisement

Surface is created by Veronica West and stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The series follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

Season 2 will see Sophie return to her hometown of London and rediscover the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories -- as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was.

"But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past," an official description reads.

Season 1 took place in San Francisco. The season premiered in July and also starred Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.

"I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of Surface with this brilliant team," Raw said. "I love playing Sophie and I can't wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it's incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London."

Advertisement

"This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world. I can't wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two," West added. "It's been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine, and a real privilege to continue the journey!"