Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 1, 2022 / 12:51 PM

'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor

By Annie Martin
Penn Badgley plays fictional serial killer Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb2f4c3309f2578e10eee7283bbb1956/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Penn Badgley plays fictional serial killer Joe Goldberg on the Netflix series "You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing You Season 4.

The streaming service shared a poster for the season Thursday featuring Penn Badgley.

Advertisement

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes book series of the same name. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a fictional serial killer with obsessive tendencies who assumes different identities throughout the series.

The Season 4 poster introduces Joe's new persona, Professor Jonathan Moore, and includes the tagline "He's got a killer thesis."

"Class is in session and heads will enroll," Netflix tweeted.

Season 3 ended with Joe leaving the fictional town of Madre Linda, Calif., to search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. Season 4 will take place in London.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere Feb. 9, 2023, and Part 2 to follow March 9. Badgley will star with Charlotte Richie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speelers.

You is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

Read More

'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tell their story 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast 'Jennifer Hudson Show' to stream on Roku Channel What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Jennifer Hudson Show' to stream on Roku Channel
TV // 1 hour ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show' to stream on Roku Channel
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Roku Channel will be the exclusive AVOD streaming home for Jennifer Hudson's talk show.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Ben Daniels, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour, Sam Hazeldine and other actors have joined the Amazon series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tell their story
TV // 4 hours ago
'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tell their story
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Harry & Meghan," a new docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is coming to Netflix.
Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer
TV // 11 hours ago
Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer
NEW YORK, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Zach Gilford says one of the reasons the serial killer he plays on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is so terrifying is because he looks perfectly normal.
Paramount orders Season 2 of Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King'
TV // 23 hours ago
Paramount orders Season 2 of Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Wednesday it ordered a second season of Sylvester Stallone's crime drama, "Tulsa King."
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' trailer reunites 'Best Man' cast
TV // 1 day ago
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' trailer reunites 'Best Man' cast
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Best Man: The Final Chapters," a sequel series to the "Best Man" films starring Taye Diggs, is coming to Peacock in December.
Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life
TV // 1 day ago
Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Gladys Knight is developing a scripted miniseries about her life and career with Cineflix.
'Christina in the Country' with Christina Hall coming to HGTV in January
TV // 1 day ago
'Christina in the Country' with Christina Hall coming to HGTV in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Christina in the Country," a new series featuring former "Flip or Flop" star Christina Hall, will premiere on HGTV in January.
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Shrinking," a comedy series from "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and starring Jason Segel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Love Actually" co-stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson all reminisced about making the iconic holiday rom-com on an ABC special Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies
Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement