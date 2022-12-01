Trending
'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tell their story

By Annie Martin
"Harry &amp; Meghan," a new docuseries featuring Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle, is coming to Netflix. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/73dd125a0fed21970b293c2bc4362e85/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Harry & Meghan.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the docuseries Thursday featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The teaser features moments from Harry and Markle's relationship, including their 2018 wedding and one of Markle's pregnancies, along with more somber images, such as Markle crying.

In a voiceover, Harry and Markle are asked why they wanted to make the documentary.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Markle adds.

Harry & Meghan will explore Harry and Markle's early courtship and "the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles" as senior members of the British royal family.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other," an official synopsis reads.

Harry & Meghan is directed by Liz Garbus. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: a look back

Prince Harry (L), duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, leave St. George's Chapel by carriage after their royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo

