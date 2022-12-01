Trending
TV
Dec. 1, 2022 / 11:52 AM

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast

By Annie Martin

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon is adding seven to the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video said in a press release Thursday that Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson will have recurring roles in Season 2 of the fantasy drama series.

In addition, Sam Hazeldine will replace Joseph Mawle as the Orc leader Adar in the new season.

"Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien's magnificent Middle-Earth. To date, season one is the top original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our 'fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two," Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders said.

Production on Season 2 is underway in the United Kingdom.

The Rings of Power takes place in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings book series. The show is set thousands of years before the books.

Morfydd Clark, Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers, Maxin Baldry and Cynthia Addai-Robinson star.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners.

Season 1 premiered in September. The season was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed.

