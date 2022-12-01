Trending
Dec. 1, 2022 / 12:21 PM

'Jennifer Hudson Show' to stream on Roku Channel

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Hudson hosts the daytime talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ebee5d03445e2017cabfb848b103e6f3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Jennifer Hudson Show is now available to stream on the Roku Channel.

Roku said in a press release Thursday that it will be the exclusive AVOD streaming home for the daytime talk show.

Starting Thursday, all previously aired episodes of the series are available to stream for free on the Roku Channel. In addition, new episodes will be available to stream the day after they air.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is hosted by singer and actress Jennifer Hudson. The series features celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, community heroes and viral sensations.

"The authentic spirit that Jennifer Hudson brings to each episode of the series has already won over the hearts of audiences across the country, and we look forward to extending its viewership potential further to the millions of streamers reached by The Roku Channel," Roku vice president of programming Rob Holmes said. "It's thrilling for us to bring a top new series with A-list talent like The Jennifer Hudson Show to audiences to enjoy for free. We're committed to sourcing quality entertainment options that are representative of what our audience wants to watch."

The Jennifer Hudson Show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and premiered in syndication in September.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show has energized daytime talk show audiences and continues to soar to new creative and ratings heights. The momentum that it has experienced since debuting only three months ago speaks volumes about Jennifer's ability to connect with audiences. Adding J. Hud to the Roku Channel gives fans a whole new way to connect with her, which is what we are all about," Warner Bros. Discovery head of content licensing David Decker said.

Hudson came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 3. She has since starred in the films Dreamgirls and Respect and starred in a Broadway production of The Color Purple.

