Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 1, 2022 / 5:03 PM

'Baby Yoda' Grogu returns in 'Mandalorian' Season 3

By Fred Topel
1/5
Pedro Pascal returns in "The Mandalorian" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7ccf17af8e84a5409ae3062ccde0dc7c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pedro Pascal returns in "The Mandalorian" Season 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced the premiere date for The Mandalorian Season 3 on Thursday. Season 3 will premiere March 1 on Disney+.

The official Mandalorian account Tweeted the Season 3 date. Their comment "The Mandalorian and Grogu return" indicates a reunion.

The first two seasons followed Mando's adventures with Grogu, or "Baby Yoda." Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) took Grogu for Jedi training in the Season 2 finale.

Disney presented a Mandalorian panel at Brazil Comic-Con Thursday in which Pedro Pascal appeared on stage.

The Mandalorian was the first Star Wars spinoff series. It premiered with the streaming service's 2019 launch.

Season 2 streamed in 2020. The Mandalorian (Pascal) also appeared in episodes of The Book of Boba Fett.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni created The Mandalorian. The series takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens.

Advertisement

Read More

Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+ Bakery's 'Star Wars' inspired 'Pan Solo' sculpture goes viral Amandla Stenberg lands lead in 'Star Wars' series 'Acolyte'

Latest Headlines

Amber Riley is victorious as Harp on 'The Masked Singer'
TV // 2 hours ago
Amber Riley is victorious as Harp on 'The Masked Singer'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Former 'Glee' star Amber Riley is the Season 8 winner of the reality competition show "The Masked Singer."
Emmys to present LeVar Burton with lifetime achievement award
TV // 2 hours ago
Emmys to present LeVar Burton with lifetime achievement award
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday that LeVar Burton will receive a lifetime achievement award at the first Children & Family Emmys.
'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor
TV // 4 hours ago
'You' Season 4 poster introduces Penn Badgley as professor
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'Jennifer Hudson Show' to stream on Roku Channel
TV // 4 hours ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show' to stream on Roku Channel
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Roku Channel will be the exclusive AVOD streaming home for Jennifer Hudson's talk show.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast
TV // 5 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Ben Daniels, 6 others join Season 2 cast
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Ben Daniels, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen "Zates" Atour, Sam Hazeldine and other actors have joined the Amazon series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tell their story
TV // 7 hours ago
'Harry & Meghan' teaser: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tell their story
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "Harry & Meghan," a new docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is coming to Netflix.
Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer
TV // 14 hours ago
Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer
NEW YORK, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Zach Gilford says one of the reasons the serial killer he plays on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is so terrifying is because he looks perfectly normal.
Paramount orders Season 2 of Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King'
TV // 1 day ago
Paramount orders Season 2 of Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Wednesday it ordered a second season of Sylvester Stallone's crime drama, "Tulsa King."
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' trailer reunites 'Best Man' cast
TV // 1 day ago
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' trailer reunites 'Best Man' cast
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Best Man: The Final Chapters," a sequel series to the "Best Man" films starring Taye Diggs, is coming to Peacock in December.
Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life
TV // 1 day ago
Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Gladys Knight is developing a scripted miniseries about her life and career with Cineflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Al Roker returns to hospital due to 'complications'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer
Zach Gilford: 'Criminal Minds' makes viewers think anyone could be a serial killer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement