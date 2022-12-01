'Baby Yoda' Grogu returns in 'Mandalorian' Season 3

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced the premiere date for The Mandalorian Season 3 on Thursday. Season 3 will premiere March 1 on Disney+.

The official Mandalorian account Tweeted the Season 3 date. Their comment "The Mandalorian and Grogu return" indicates a reunion.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h0NrVMIT4V— The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

The first two seasons followed Mando's adventures with Grogu, or "Baby Yoda." Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) took Grogu for Jedi training in the Season 2 finale.

Disney presented a Mandalorian panel at Brazil Comic-Con Thursday in which Pedro Pascal appeared on stage.

The Mandalorian was the first Star Wars spinoff series. It premiered with the streaming service's 2019 launch.

Season 2 streamed in 2020. The Mandalorian (Pascal) also appeared in episodes of The Book of Boba Fett.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni created The Mandalorian. The series takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens.