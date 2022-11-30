Trending
Nov. 30, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gladys Knight is developing a scripted miniseries about her life and career with Cineflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Gladys Knight is developing a scripted miniseries about her life and career with Cineflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Gladys Knight has partnered with Cineflix on a new series about her life.

Cineflix confirmed in a press release Wednesday that it is developing a scripted miniseries based on the life and career of Knight, 78, a singer known as the "Empress of Soul."

Knight started singing gospel as a child and later formed the group Gladys Knight & The Pips with her brother Bubba, sister Brenda, and two cousins. The group released its first album in 1960 and is known for such hits as "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

Knight has also released several albums as a solo artist. The singer has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, received lifetime achievement awards from the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and the BET Awards, and a Legend Award from the Soul Train Awards.

"At the age of 78, most people in my industry have retired, but I'm just getting started. All my life I've been able to sing my stories. I can now use this opportunity to show the meaning behind the words," Knight said. "Our partnership with Cineflix, sharing my life story, will allow me to leave a legacy of hard work and dedication. That alone is greater than any award I could ever receive. It's important to leave large footprints that go in the right direction. That's why Empress of Soul Productions was founded."

"Gladys is a legend and true icon; her creative ambition and artistry is unmatched. With over five decades across music, film, TV and humanitarian efforts, her life is a beautiful mosaic that we are honored to tell," Cineflix Productions president J.C. Mills added.

Knight will executive produce the project with Mills, William McDowell, Joyce Miller Roy, William Bickley, Carl Buehl, Brian Bird, Camille Tucker, Sherri Rufh and Jeff Vanderwal.

