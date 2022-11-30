Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 30, 2022 / 9:46 AM

'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series "Emily in Paris." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/41fa46320df7be9e4ed5d78a9fc21e40/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series "Emily in Paris." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Emily in Paris Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Lily Collins.

Advertisement

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy series created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The show follows Emily Cooper (Collins), a 20-something American who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm.

Season 3 will see Emily face tough choices in her personal and professional life, as she is torn between her feelings for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and working for Madeline (Kate Walsh) or Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

"Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie -- at work and in her romantic life -- and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides," an official synopsis reads.

Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Camille Razat also star.

Collins shared candid photos from set in September after wrapping filming on Season 3.

Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres Dec. 21 on Netflix. The show was renewed through Season 4 in January.

Read More

Lily Collins wraps filming on 'Emily in Paris' Season 3: 'Proud doesn't even do it justice' Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support Tyler Perry signs four-film deal with Amazon Studios What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
TV // 27 minutes ago
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Shrinking," a comedy series from "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and starring Jason Segel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
TV // 45 minutes ago
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Love Actually" co-stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson all reminisced about making the iconic holiday rom-com on an ABC special Tuesday.
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
TV // 1 hour ago
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "New Amsterdam" actor Ryan Eggold and "Shadowhunters" star Isaiah Mustafa have joined the cast of Prime Video's crime drama, "Cross."
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 3 hours ago
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to guest host the Dec. 10 episode of "Saturday Night Live" in New York City.
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
TV // 6 hours ago
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Actors Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne and Kylie Bracknell and creator Paddy Macrae discuss the dual layers of the characters in the Australian comedy "Irreverent."
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley return in "Willow" with a game new cast but the Disney+ series loses all the magic of the 1988 movie.
Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies
TV // 22 hours ago
Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jojo Siwa and Jack McBrayer are set to host the first Emmy Awards ceremonies for children's and family programming next month.
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
TV // 17 hours ago
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Wednesday" has broken viewership records, receiving the most views in a single week of any English-language series in Netflix history.
Spencer, Heidi Pratt show off crystals on 'MTV's Cribs'
TV // 18 hours ago
Spencer, Heidi Pratt show off crystals on 'MTV's Cribs'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- MTV released a clip of Spencer and Heidi Pratt's episode of "MTV's Cribs" on Tuesday. The episode airs Thursday.
Couples get 'the ultimate hall pass' in 'Love For The Ages' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Couples get 'the ultimate hall pass' in 'Love For The Ages' trailer
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Peacock has released a trailer and show description for the upcoming series "Love For The Ages," which premieres Dec. 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement