'Christina in the Country' with Christina Hall coming to HGTV in January

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Christina Hall's new series Christina in the Country is coming to HGTV in January.

The network announced a premiere date for the home renovation series in a press release Tuesday.

Christina in the Country is a spinoff of Hall's show Christina on the Coast. The new series follows Hall as she creates renovations for clients and puts down roots with her husband, Josh Hall, and children at their second home in the Tennessee countryside.

"I've fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home," Hall said. "We're enjoying all the perks of living in the country -- the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true."

The series premiere will see Hall and her team renovate a home for Josh Hall's sister and her husband, and follow Hall and her family as they explore the Nashville area.

Christina in the Country premieres Jan. 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV. The show will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

In addition, Christina on the Coast Season 4 will premiere Dec. 8 on HGTV and Discovery+. The series follows Hall's life and career in Southern California.

Hall and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa came to fame on the HGTV series Flip or Flop.