Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 30, 2022 / 11:28 AM

'Christina in the Country' with Christina Hall coming to HGTV in January

By Annie Martin

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Christina Hall's new series Christina in the Country is coming to HGTV in January.

The network announced a premiere date for the home renovation series in a press release Tuesday.

Advertisement

Christina in the Country is a spinoff of Hall's show Christina on the Coast. The new series follows Hall as she creates renovations for clients and puts down roots with her husband, Josh Hall, and children at their second home in the Tennessee countryside.

"I've fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home," Hall said. "We're enjoying all the perks of living in the country -- the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true."

The series premiere will see Hall and her team renovate a home for Josh Hall's sister and her husband, and follow Hall and her family as they explore the Nashville area.

Advertisement

Christina in the Country premieres Jan. 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV. The show will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

In addition, Christina on the Coast Season 4 will premiere Dec. 8 on HGTV and Discovery+. The series follows Hall's life and career in Southern California.

Hall and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa came to fame on the HGTV series Flip or Flop.

Read More

Jenna Bush Hager wants to set up Hoda Kotb: 'It needs to be the right guy' Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support 'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life
TV // 2 minutes ago
Gladys Knight partners with Cineflix on series about her life
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Gladys Knight is developing a scripted miniseries about her life and career with Cineflix.
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Shrinking," a comedy series from "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and starring Jason Segel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
TV // 2 hours ago
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Love Actually" co-stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson all reminisced about making the iconic holiday rom-com on an ABC special Tuesday.
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
TV // 3 hours ago
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "New Amsterdam" actor Ryan Eggold and "Shadowhunters" star Isaiah Mustafa have joined the cast of Prime Video's crime drama, "Cross."
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 4 hours ago
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to guest host the Dec. 10 episode of "Saturday Night Live" in New York City.
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
TV // 8 hours ago
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Actors Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne and Kylie Bracknell and creator Paddy Macrae discuss the dual layers of the characters in the Australian comedy "Irreverent."
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV // 9 hours ago
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley return in "Willow" with a game new cast but the Disney+ series loses all the magic of the 1988 movie.
Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies
TV // 23 hours ago
Jojo Siwa, Jack McBrayer to host first children's Emmys ceremonies
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jojo Siwa and Jack McBrayer are set to host the first Emmy Awards ceremonies for children's and family programming next month.
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
TV // 19 hours ago
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "Wednesday" has broken viewership records, receiving the most views in a single week of any English-language series in Netflix history.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement