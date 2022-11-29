Trending
Nov. 29, 2022 / 10:14 AM

'Spy Among Friends' to stream on MGM+ in the United States

By Karen Butler
1/4
Damian Lewis' "A Spy Among Friends" has found a streaming home outside of the United Kingdom. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c011e419150fa9ec2c64e44f6e164084/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- MGM+ -- formerly EPIX -- announced Tuesday that it has picked up the British crime drama A Spy Among Friends and plans to release it in 2023.

The six-part limited series, based on Ben Macintyre's book, stars Homeland alum Damian Lewis and Mare of Easttown actor Guy Pearce.

The limited series "dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby," a synopsis said.

"The latter became the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. Philby's deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence."

The drama will premiere first on ITV's new streaming service ITVX in Britain in December.

"Alex Cary has brilliantly adapted Ben Macintyre's historical novel about friendship, loyalty, and betrayal. He, along with Nick Murphy, Damian Lewis, and the remarkable cast led by Lewis and Guy Pearce, have brought to life this riveting tale of two British spies whose deep personal bond and long friendship is challenged by duplicity and deception," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement.

"This series is emblematic of our new MGM+ brand and the rich, cinematic, and character-driven stories we aim to tell."

