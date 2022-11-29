Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 29, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Scarlett Johansson set for first TV series regular role in 'Just Cause'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a Prime Video limited series called "Just Cause." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/983922a4541548e3152f04849b89258f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a Prime Video limited series called "Just Cause." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has signed on to star in and executive produce the Prime Video adaptation of John Katzenbach's novel, Just Cause.

This marks Johansson's first major television acting role.

Advertisement

She will play a Florida reporter contacted by a death row prison inmate who insists he is innocent.

No other casting has been announced yet.

Christy Hall is writing and executive producing the limited series. She previously co-developed the Netflix series, I Am Not Okay With This.

A 1995 film version of Katzenbach's book starred Sean Connery, Blair Underwood, Laurence Fishburne, Ed Harris, Ruby Dee and Kate Capshaw.

Johansson had one of her first movie roles in the project when she was 10, playing the daughter of Connery's character.

Moments from Scarlett Johansson's career

Scarlett Johansson takes a photo with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Lost in Translation" at the Elgin Theater in Toronto, on September 5, 2003. Johansson went on to win the BAFTA award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for her role in "Lost in Translation." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin' 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world' Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so

Latest Headlines

'Spy Among Friends' to stream on MGM+ in the United States
TV // 14 minutes ago
'Spy Among Friends' to stream on MGM+ in the United States
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- MGM+ announced Tuesday that it has picked up the British crime drama "A Spy Among Friends" and plans to release it in 2023.
Will Smith addresses his Oscars 'rage' during 'Daily Show' visit
TV // 1 hour ago
Will Smith addresses his Oscars 'rage' during 'Daily Show' visit
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Will Smith continues to express regret over slapping comedian Chris Rock for a joke he made about Smith's wife at the Oscars ceremony earlier this year.
Richard Lewis confirms return to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
TV // 20 hours ago
Richard Lewis confirms return to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Richard Lewis will reunite with Larry David in Season 12 of the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
TV // 21 hours ago
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
NEW YORK, Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Caroline Catz says her beloved British dramedy, "Doc Martin," has lasted as long as it has because it always leaves people wanting more instead of wearing out its welcome.
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals explains why she is reducing her role on "The L Word: Generation Q," and championing the Indian film "RRR." [Note: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Season 3.]
Harrison Ford defends his family, ranch from Timothy Dalton in '1923' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Harrison Ford defends his family, ranch from Timothy Dalton in '1923' trailer
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released its first full-length trailer for its "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," on Sunday.
Nearly 28M watched Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, Peacock
TV // 2 days ago
Nearly 28M watched Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, Peacock
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- About 27.7 million viewers tuned in for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Thursday.
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
TV // 4 days ago
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Winston, a French bulldog, was named Best in Show, at the 2022 National Dog Show Thursday.
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
TV // 4 days ago
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" Michelle Dockery and "Life" actor Nicholas Pinnock are teaming up for a new BBC series called "This Town."
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
TV // 5 days ago
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "The Exorcist" icon Linda Blair and "Ghostbusters" singer Ray Parker Jr. departed "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Kim Kardashian says she's 'shaken by the disturbing images' in Balenciaga ad
Kim Kardashian says she's 'shaken by the disturbing images' in Balenciaga ad
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Woman finds two pythons mating behind her microwave
Photos: Celebrity splits of 2022
Photos: Celebrity splits of 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement