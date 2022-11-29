Trending
Nov. 29, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Couples get 'the ultimate hall pass' in 'Love For The Ages' trailer

By Patrick Hilsman

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Peacock released a trailer for the new series "Love For The Ages" on Tuesday.

Host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton challenges couples to explore what life would be like with someone else, calling it "the ultimate hall pass."

"Deep in the heart of the legendary city of angels, three middle-aged LA-tino couples, all at a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages, find themselves granted the wish of a lifetime. What will they do with the chance to turn back time and swap their current spouses for much younger partners for a month of real-life change," reads a press release from Peacock on Tuesday.

Peacock describes the show as "a powerful social and psychological experiment sparked by the current trend of 'age-gap' couples, audiences will share in the discovery as to whether the original couples opt to remain together, for better or worse, or dare to embark on a new life alone or with a sexy new partner."

The first four episodes of Love For The Ages will premiere Dec. 15 with the subsequent four episodes releasing on Dec 22.

