Nov. 29, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Dominic West recounts adventure with Prince Harry, breakdances on 'Kimmel'

By Patrick Hilsman
Dominic West, seen here at the screening of "Colette" at Museum of Modern Art in September 2018 in New York City, recounted his adventures with the Royal Family on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Dominic West, who portrays King Charles in his younger days in Season 5 of Netflix's The Crown, recalled stories about his time with members of the Royal Family during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

West met the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2013 while participating in the Walking with the Wounded charity project, which would see him travel to the South Pole with Prince Harry and True Blood star Alexander Skarsgård.

"We supported three teams of soldiers, veterans who were wounded soldiers, and we walked to the South Pole, we walked the last three degrees to the South Pole," said West.

West also mentioned Prince Harry's skill as a snow sculptor, albeit for practical purposes.

"Harry turned out to be really very artistic in sculpting the latrines," West told Kimmel, "I remember one camp we got to and he'd already been there for a long time and he'd sculpted, dug out of the snow, these latrines with a sort of very artistic, sort of toilet roll holder."

"Did you christen his latrine?" asked Kimmel.

"I certainly did... his throne." said West.

West detailed his process for recreating one of King Charles most iconic moments for The Crown. In 1985, Charles was filmed breakdancing with a group of British youths during a charity event. While Charles wasn't an experienced breakdancer the future king's enthusiasm was praised by both Kimmel and West.

"Charles is quite proud of his dancing, he does a lot of Scottish dancing," said West. "The difficulty is there's no rhythm, there's no, it's completely arhythmic, so you can't sort of, the trouble I found is the music is playing you get too much into the rhythm which is a fatal mistake," he added.

"I think he's a good sport just for dancing in the first place," said Kimmel.

"It's much harder to dance out of time.. he does it brilliantly," said West before proceeding to get up and perform his King Charles-inspired dance moves.

