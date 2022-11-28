Trending
Nov. 28, 2022

Richard Lewis confirms return to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

By Annie Martin
Richard Lewis will reunite with Larry David in Season 12 of the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1bfa3228ca0108f49955593726ef3042/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Richard Lewis is returning to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The 75-year-old actor confirmed Monday that he will appear in Season 12 of the HBO comedy series.

Season 12 reunites Lewis with Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David, his longtime friend and collaborator.

Lewis shared a photo with David from set on Twitter.

"I'm back shooting Curb! I'm a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so happens to be a genius. Don't tell him I called him that or he'll mock me to my grave. A 22 year ride so far!" he wrote.

Curb Your Enthusiasm originally had an eight-season run on HBO from 2000 to 2011. The show returned for a ninth season in 2017 and was revived again for Seasons 10 and 11 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Lewis has a recurring role as a fictionalized version of himself and last appeared in Season 11, Episode 7.

Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove also star.

HBO renewed Curb Your Enthusiasm for Season 12 in August. The network has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

