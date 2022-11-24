Advertisement
TV
Nov. 24, 2022 / 2:18 PM

French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly

By Karen Butler
The National Dog Show Best In Show winner was a French Bulldog named Winston. Photo by Bill McCay/NBC
The National Dog Show Best In Show winner was a French Bulldog named Winston. Photo by Bill McCay/NBC

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Winston, a French bulldog, was named Best in Show, at the 2022 National Dog Show Thursday.

"I get excited every time and so does Winston," Winston's handler Perry Payson said after the win was declared.

Advertisement

"The National Dog Show in Philadelphia with the television exposure on Thanksgiving Day is obviously special. We've had a lot of support and that's what happens with a dog of this quality."

John O'Hurley and David Frei returned to host the Kennel Club of Philadelphia event, which aired on NBC and livestreamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The annual National Dog Show first took place in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show.

The competition was only canceled 1928 and 1932 due to the Great Depression.

NBC began airing the event in 2002, rebranding it as The National Dog Show.

Claire the Scottish Deerhound won Best in Show in 2021 and 2020, marking the first time in the event's history that the same dog earned the honor two years running.

Advertisement

Read More

Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world' Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'

Latest Headlines

Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
TV // 3 hours ago
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" Michelle Dockery and "Life" actor Nicholas Pinnock are teaming up for a new BBC series called "This Town."
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
TV // 5 hours ago
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "The Exorcist" icon Linda Blair and "Ghostbusters" singer Ray Parker Jr. departed "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so
TV // 23 hours ago
Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so
NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Noah Wyle says Harry, the shady lawyer he plays on "Leverage: Redemption," is a flawed man looking to be less flawed.
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
TV // 1 day ago
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced a new series "Who Killed Jenni Rivera," celebrating the life and investigating the mysterious death of the Mexican-American superstar.
Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak
TV // 1 day ago
Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- ABC has released a sneak peak at Season 27 of "The Bachelor," which will be lead by "The Bachelorette" Season 19 contestant Zach Shallcross.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City on Thursday.
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
TV // 1 day ago
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland and creator Megan Amram discuss how "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" expands the movie franchise's goofy villain. It premieres Wednesday on Peacock.
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
TV // 2 days ago
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Kaleidoscope," a heist drama from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott starring Giancarlo Esposito, is coming to Netflix in January.
'Back in the Groove' trailer: Taye Diggs hosts Hulu dating show
TV // 2 days ago
'Back in the Groove' trailer: Taye Diggs hosts Hulu dating show
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Back in the Groove," a new dating reality show featuring Taye Diggs, is coming to Hulu in December.
Mandy Moore joins 'Dr. Death' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Mandy Moore joins 'Dr. Death' Season 2
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that Mandy Moore will star in Season 2 of "Dr. Death," along with Edgar Ramirez.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle
Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so
Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement