Nov. 24, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Linda Blair left "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b88def634915e31a0e9a7d23847c5087/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Linda Blair left "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Exorcist icon Linda Blair and Ghostbusters singer Ray Parker Jr. departed The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Blair, who was dressed as a scarecrow, performed "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band before unmasking herself to everyone's surprise.

"I love this show so much," Blair said.

"I came to share how much I love you and what you all have done for the world and family entertainment. But I would like to officially bow out and unmask and let these two incredible competitors go on," she said, referring to costumed characters Sir Bug-A-Boo and Snowstorm. "I have a really special reason for being here. And I want them to enjoy the stage and all the accolades they so deserve. I've enjoyed entertaining you so much through the years."

Parker Jr., wearing the Sir Bug-A-Boo ensemble, sang "Devil with a Blue Dress On" by Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels before he was eliminated from the competition.

Nick Cannon hosts the show, while Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke are the judges.

Previously eliminated celebrities in the current eighth season include Joey Lawrence, Le'Veon Bell, Kat Graham, Jerry Springer, Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone, William Shatner, Eric Idle, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Dunham, Montell Jordan, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Daymond John.

