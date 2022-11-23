Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Peacock and Telemundo have announced a new documentary series and released a trailer for Who Killed Jenni Rivera, which follows the life and tragic death of the Mexican-American musician and reality TV star. Rivera was known for elevating the popularity of regional Mexican music by selling over 20 million records worldwide.
The series is "a celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera," reads a press release from Peacock on Wednesday.