Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star

Peacock has released this promotional image for the upcoming documentary series "Who Killed Jenni Rivera." The series will investigate the mysterious plane crash that killed the superstar. Photo Courtesy of Peacock

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Peacock and Telemundo have announced a new documentary series and released a trailer for Who Killed Jenni Rivera, which follows the life and tragic death of the Mexican-American musician and reality TV star. Rivera was known for elevating the popularity of regional Mexican music by selling over 20 million records worldwide. The series is "a celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera," reads a press release from Peacock on Wednesday. Advertisement

"Through intimate footage and interviews reliving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her play outside Monterrey, Mexico, it provides an in-depth look at the real story and continuing questions behind the accident and events leading up to it," the press release continues.

An investigation by the Mexican Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics was hampered by the fact that the flight recorder was destroyed in the crash and the flight voice recorder was never found. Radar data indicated that the aircraft fell into a steep dive at approximately 28,000 feet and struck the ground at an 89 degree angle at high speed. The investigation concluded that the crash was "loss of control of the aircraft of undetermined reasons."

Who Killed Jenni Rivera will premiere on Dec. 6 on Peacock.