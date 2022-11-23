Trending
Nov. 23, 2022 / 1:32 PM

Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star

By Patrick Hilsman
Peacock has released this promotional image for the upcoming documentary series "Who Killed Jenni Rivera." The series will investigate the mysterious plane crash that killed the superstar. Photo Courtesy of Peacock
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Peacock and Telemundo have announced a new documentary series and released a trailer for Who Killed Jenni Rivera, which follows the life and tragic death of the Mexican-American musician and reality TV star. Rivera was known for elevating the popularity of regional Mexican music by selling over 20 million records worldwide.

The series is "a celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera," reads a press release from Peacock on Wednesday.

"Through intimate footage and interviews reliving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her play outside Monterrey, Mexico, it provides an in-depth look at the real story and continuing questions behind the accident and events leading up to it," the press release continues.

An investigation by the Mexican Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics was hampered by the fact that the flight recorder was destroyed in the crash and the flight voice recorder was never found. Radar data indicated that the aircraft fell into a steep dive at approximately 28,000 feet and struck the ground at an 89 degree angle at high speed. The investigation concluded that the crash was "loss of control of the aircraft of undetermined reasons."

Who Killed Jenni Rivera will premiere on Dec. 6 on Peacock.

Latest Headlines

Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak
TV // 4 hours ago
Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- ABC has released a sneak peak at Season 27 of "The Bachelor," which will be lead by "The Bachelorette" Season 19 contestant Zach Shallcross.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 4 hours ago
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City on Thursday.
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
TV // 10 hours ago
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland and creator Megan Amram discuss how "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" expands the movie franchise's goofy villain. It premieres Wednesday on Peacock.
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Kaleidoscope," a heist drama from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott starring Giancarlo Esposito, is coming to Netflix in January.
'Back in the Groove' trailer: Taye Diggs hosts Hulu dating show
TV // 1 day ago
'Back in the Groove' trailer: Taye Diggs hosts Hulu dating show
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Back in the Groove," a new dating reality show featuring Taye Diggs, is coming to Hulu in December.
Mandy Moore joins 'Dr. Death' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Mandy Moore joins 'Dr. Death' Season 2
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that Mandy Moore will star in Season 2 of "Dr. Death," along with Edgar Ramirez.
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider thanked her wife, Genevieve Davis, after emerging victorious in the "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions.
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
TV // 1 day ago
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Charli D'Amelio, Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady took part in the "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 finale.
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
TV // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will host the "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" special Dec. 31 on NBC.
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world'
TV // 1 day ago
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world'
NEW YORK, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega says her latest show, "Wednesday," is about a teen who is macabre and inappropriate, but also oddly relatable.
