Nov. 22, 2022 / 1:27 PM

'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series

By Annie Martin
Giancarlo Esposito (L), pictured with Shayne Lyra Esposito, stars in the new heist drama "Kaleidoscope." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/64c127784fecd3373baafe3c7730c329/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Kaleidoscope.

The streaming service shared a featurette for the heist drama Tuesday.

Kaleidoscope hails from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott and stars Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell and Paz Vega.

The show is a non-linear series loosely inspired by the real-life story where 70 billion dollars in bonds went missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

Esposito plays Leo Pap, "a master thief, master criminal" who wants the bonds.

"We as human beings have a tendency to assume. Our brains are always looking for a way to be one step ahead," the actor said. "Because of that, we start to think we know what someone's thinking or where they're going. This show breaks that convention and will help us come back to the present and wait for the answer."

Garcia added that "there's no reason" why viewers should have to watch the episodes in a linear order.

Kaleidoscope premieres Jan. 1 on Netflix.

Esposito is known for playing Gus Fring in the AMC series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

