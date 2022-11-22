Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 22, 2022 / 12:56 PM

'Back in the Groove' trailer: Taye Diggs hosts Hulu dating show

By Annie Martin
1/3
Taye Diggs hosts the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e5d331df2dee5cfc963943d130c5b0bf/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Taye Diggs hosts the new dating reality series "Back in the Groove." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Back in the Groove.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dating reality show Tuesday featuring Taye Diggs.

Advertisement

Back in the Groove follows three single women in their 40s as they check into the Groove Hotel in the Dominican Republic, where they "rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love" with men half their age.

"Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they're going to have a lot of fun doing it!" an official description reads.

Diggs, an actor known for Private Practice and All American, hosts the new series.

The show features Sparkle, 43, from Atlanta, Steph, 41, from Miami and Brooke, 42, from Los Angeles.

Back in the Groove premieres Dec. 5 on Netflix.

Read More

Taye Diggs to host Hulu dating series 'Back in the Groove' 'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Kaleidoscope," a heist drama from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott starring Giancarlo Esposito, is coming to Netflix in January.
Mandy Moore joins 'Dr. Death' Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
Mandy Moore joins 'Dr. Death' Season 2
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that Mandy Moore will star in Season 2 of "Dr. Death," along with Edgar Ramirez.
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
TV // 2 hours ago
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider thanked her wife, Genevieve Davis, after emerging victorious in the "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions.
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
TV // 3 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Charli D'Amelio, Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady took part in the "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 finale.
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
TV // 4 hours ago
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will host the "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" special Dec. 31 on NBC.
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world'
TV // 5 hours ago
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world'
NEW YORK, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega says her latest show, "Wednesday," is about a teen who is macabre and inappropriate, but also oddly relatable.
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Chippendales' was inadvertently feminist
TV // 10 hours ago
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Chippendales' was inadvertently feminist
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Chippendales" stars Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett discuss the male strip club's feminist and entrepreneurial milestones.
'Paw Patrol' spinoff 'Rubble & Crew' to debut in February on Nickelodeon
TV // 1 day ago
'Paw Patrol' spinoff 'Rubble & Crew' to debut in February on Nickelodeon
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced the first spinoff of their popular preschool show, "Paw Patrol." "Rubble & Crew," set around the character of the beloved bulldog Rubble, will debut on the children's network on Feb. 3.
'Best Man: Final Chapters' deals with 'adult stuff'
TV // 1 day ago
'Best Man: Final Chapters' deals with 'adult stuff'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Peacock released a behind the scenes featurette for "The Best Man: Final Chapters" Monday. The cast and creators discuss the new adult themes their franchise characters face.
'No Demo Reno': HGTV renews Jenn Todryk series for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'No Demo Reno': HGTV renews Jenn Todryk series for Season 3
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- "No Demo Reno," a home renovation series starring Jenn Todryk, will return for a third season on HGTV.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison
Final 'Avatar 2' trailer to premiere during Monday Night Football
Final 'Avatar 2' trailer to premiere during Monday Night Football
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Jay Leno released from hospital following treatment for burn injuries
Jay Leno released from hospital following treatment for burn injuries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement