Nov. 21, 2022 / 6:57 AM

'Walking Dead' ends 11-season run with heartbreak, hope

By Karen Butler
Christian Serratos arrives on the red carpet at AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 6 fan premiere event at Madison Square Garden in 2015 in New York City. The show ended its 11-season run on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6022a1b16ed14da72b2548aba18f2ad2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Zombie-apocalypse drama, The Walking Dead, ended its 11-season run on AMC Sunday with two devastating character deaths, a one-year time jump and mostly positive outlooks for the futures of the survivors.

The penultimate episode of the series based on Robert Kirkman's comic books showed longtime characters Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Judith (Cailey Fleming), Yumiko (Eleanoe Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Luke (Dan Fogler) -- trapped by hordes of ravenous flesh-eaters after they attempted to wrestle control of the Commonwealth community from tyrannical Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

SPOILERS AHEAD...

Sunday's episode saw Luke getting his legs munched by walkers, then taken to a hospital where his closest friends comforted him before putting him out of his misery.

Father Gabriel risks his life to confront Pamela, insisting she open the gates to the compound to let in thousands of endangered humans before they can be eaten by the approaching undead.

Mercer (Michael James Shaw) arrests Pamela and she is so upset by the idea of losing everything she has and by everything she has done that she sticks her face close to one of the zombies, which happens to be her former henchman Lance (Josh Hamilton), so he can kill her, but Maggie shoots him just in the nick of time and Pamela is led away in handcuffs.

The survivors then set off a series of explosions that kill most of the walkers.

The second major character death came after it was revealed Rosita had been bitten on the back after successfully getting her toddler daughter to safety.

She enjoys one last night with her friends and family, who are finally safe and happy, and she is at peace knowing her best friend Eugene will kill her just as she is about to turn into a zombie.

Estranged lovers Yumiko and Magna reconcile and Maggie tells Negan she appreciates him trying to be a better man, but said she will never forgive him for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) several years earlier, even though Negan has sincerely apologized for that and tried to make amends.

Flash-forward a year and the Commonwealth and Alexandria compounds are thriving with Carol, Ezekiel and Mercer now in charge. Everyone is working to rebuild and food is plentiful.

Princess (Paola Lazaro) and Mercer are still a happy couple and Eugene and Max (Margot Bingham) have a new baby girl they name after Rosita.

Daryl promises Judith he will keep looking for her parents Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), and he and Carol exchange "I love yous" before he rides off on his motorcycle into the woods.

Rick and Michonne are seen alive and searching for each other at the end of the episode.

Several new spinoff shows are now in the works that will focus on Rick and Michonne, Maggie and Negan, and Daryl.

