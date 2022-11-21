Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 21, 2022 / 12:33 PM

'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 coming to Netflix in January

By Annie Martin

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Vikings: Valhalla will return for a second season in January 2023.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Jan. 12, and first-look photos for the season Monday.

Advertisement

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to the History series Vikings, which ended in December 2020 after six seasons.

The sequel takes place more than 100 years after Vikings and follows warriors Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Sigurdson (Leo Suter) and Olaf Haraldsson (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson).

"The only certainties in life are love, death and axes," Netflix tweeted.

Vikings: Valhalla is created by Jeb Stuart. The series premiered on Netflix in February and was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 the next month.

Bradley James, Hayat Kamille, Marcin Dorocinski and Sofya Lebedeva will join the cast in Season 2.

Stuart will return as showrunner and executive producer.

Read More

'Vikings: Valhalla': Netflix renews series for Seasons 2 and 3 What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1 'How to Ruin Christmas': Beauty, Sbu are having a baby in Season 3 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Paw Patrol' spinoff 'Rubble & Crew' to debut in February on Nickelodeon
TV // 37 minutes ago
'Paw Patrol' spinoff 'Rubble & Crew' to debut in February on Nickelodeon
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced the first spinoff of their popular preschool show, "Paw Patrol." "Rubble & Crew," set around the character of the beloved bulldog Rubble, will debut on the children's network on Feb. 3.
'Best Man: Final Chapters' deals with 'adult stuff'
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Best Man: Final Chapters' deals with 'adult stuff'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Peacock released a behind the scenes featurette for "The Best Man: Final Chapters" Monday. The cast and creators discuss the new adult themes their franchise characters face.
'No Demo Reno': HGTV renews Jenn Todryk series for Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
'No Demo Reno': HGTV renews Jenn Todryk series for Season 3
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- "No Demo Reno," a home renovation series starring Jenn Todryk, will return for a third season on HGTV.
Gabrielle Union says she pulled from her own life experiences for 'Strange World' role
TV // 2 hours ago
Gabrielle Union says she pulled from her own life experiences for 'Strange World' role
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union and her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, are preparing for their holiday dinner, but not before the actress appeared on "Good Morning America" to promote her new movie "Strange World."
'How to Ruin Christmas': Beauty, Sbu are having a baby in Season 3 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'How to Ruin Christmas': Beauty, Sbu are having a baby in Season 3 trailer
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- South African comedy series "How to Ruin Christmas" will return for a third season, "The Baby Shower," on Netflix.
'Walking Dead' ends 11-season run with heartbreak, hope
TV // 7 hours ago
'Walking Dead' ends 11-season run with heartbreak, hope
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" ended its 11-season run on AMC Sunday with two devastating character deaths, a one-year time jump and mostly positive outlooks for the futures of the survivors.
Cheryl Burke leaving 'DWTS:' 'Full of so many conflicting emotions'
TV // 18 hours ago
Cheryl Burke leaving 'DWTS:' 'Full of so many conflicting emotions'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Professional dancer Cheryl Burke announced on Instagram Sunday that she is leaving "Dancing with the Stars."
Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Muppets set for NBC Christmas tree lighting
TV // 2 days ago
Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Muppets set for NBC Christmas tree lighting
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- NBC said it plans to air its 2-hour "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on Nov. 30.
Millie Gibson will be new companion on 'Doctor Who'
TV // 2 days ago
Millie Gibson will be new companion on 'Doctor Who'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Millie Gibson has signed on to play the titular time-traveler's companion in "Doctor Who" next year.
Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale
TV // 3 days ago
Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale
NEW YORK, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Khary Payton filmed Sunday's "The Walking Dead" series finale months ago, but he says he still hasn't processed how he feels about all of it ending.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'Walking Dead' ends 11-season run with heartbreak, hope
'Walking Dead' ends 11-season run with heartbreak, hope
Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs
Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement