Nov. 21, 2022 / 12:58 PM

'No Demo Reno': HGTV renews Jenn Todryk series for Season 3

By Annie Martin

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- No Demo Reno will return for a third season on HGTV.

The network announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the home renovation series for Season 3.

No Demo Reno follows designer Jenn Todryk, known as @theramblingredhead on Instagram, as she completes home renovations for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area without major demolition.

Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes and premiere on HGTV in summer 2023.

"Watching the energy and positivity that Jenn brings to all aspects of her life in No Demo Reno is like a breath of fresh air," HGTV SVP of programming and development Betsy Ayala said. "Her passion is palpable, and her unite design vision gives our home-obsessed audience new and different ways to approach renovation. More great ideas are in store for millions of her fans with this large episode order."

No Demo Reno originally premiered in 2021 and completed its second season in September. Season 2 drew more than 18.4 million viewers and ranked among the Top 3 non-news/sports cable programs among W24-54 and upscale W25-54, according to Nielsen.

