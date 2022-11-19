Advertisement
TV
Nov. 19, 2022 / 9:09 AM

Millie Gibson will be new companion on 'Doctor Who'

By Karen Butler
1/2
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will star in "Doctor Who" in 2023. Photo courtesy of the BBC
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will star in "Doctor Who" in 2023. Photo courtesy of the BBC

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Coronation Street and Butterfly actress Millie Gibson has signed on to play the titular time-traveler's companion in Doctor Who next year.

Gibson will star alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who will play the 15th incarnation of the Doctor.

Advertisement

The show will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Ireland and on Disney+ elsewhere.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," Gibson said in a statement Friday.

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

Gatwa said: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor."

Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended last month with a twist that saw her regenerate as none other than David Tennant.

Advertisement

Tennant played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor from 2005 to 2010. He is now also billed as the 14th Doctor following Whittaker's exit as No. 13.

Read More

Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'

Latest Headlines

Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Muppets set for NBC Christmas tree lighting
TV // 12 minutes ago
Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Muppets set for NBC Christmas tree lighting
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- NBC said it plans to air its 2-hour "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on Nov. 30.
Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale
TV // 20 hours ago
Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale
NEW YORK, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Khary Payton filmed Sunday's "The Walking Dead" series finale months ago, but he says he still hasn't processed how he feels about all of it ending.
'The White Lotus': HBO renews series for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'The White Lotus': HBO renews series for Season 3
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 premiere on HBO.
Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega to introduce ITV's streaming service
TV // 1 day ago
Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega to introduce ITV's streaming service
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and John Boyega will soon be seen in comedic ads touting the premiere of the streaming service ITVX.
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Netflix series "Wednesday" turns Wednesday Addams into a generic character in a generic story.
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
TV // 1 day ago
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- MGM+ and Prime Video have announced they ordered several live-action series from Sony Pictures Television and based on Marvel Comics characters.
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
TV // 1 day ago
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "The L Word: Generation Q" stars Jennifer Beals, Jamie Clayton and Leo Sheng discuss some of Season 3's surprising new storylines.
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Monster High," an animated series based on the Mattel doll franchise, will return for a second season on Nickelodeon.
'Bel-Air' Season 2 coming to Peacock in February
TV // 1 day ago
'Bel-Air' Season 2 coming to Peacock in February
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Bel-Air," a reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," will return for a second season on Peacock.
'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special
TV // 1 day ago
'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton, Alexis Economou, Amy Christophers, Nikita Jasmine and other stars will appear in a "Married at First Sight U.K." holiday reunion special.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
Kate Mara announces birth of second child with Jamie Bell
Kate Mara announces birth of second child with Jamie Bell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement