Nov. 18, 2022 / 8:32 AM

MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series

By Karen Butler
Phil Lord (L) and Christopher Miller are executive producing "Silk: Spider Society," a live-action Spider-Man spinoff for MGM+ and Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9c4d3ad669c09a475548a24100b7ec25/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- MGM+ and Prime Video have announced they ordered several live-action series from Sony Pictures Television and based on Marvel Comics characters.

Silk: Spider Society will be the first project and The Walking Dead writer-producer Angela Kang has signed on as its showrunner.

Kang developed the series with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who will serve as executive producers.

Silk is expected to premiere in the United States on MGM+'s linear channel and will stream afterwards on Prime Video.

It follows Silk, aka Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that attacked Peter Parker and gave him the super powers that made him Spider-Man.

"Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony's recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement Thursday.

"Together with Angela Kang's creative vision, we couldn't be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers."

No casting for Silk has been announced yet.

The new deal between MGM+, Sony and Prime Video will include shows based on the Sony Pictures universe of more than 900 Marvel characters.

Several new live-action Marvel shows, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, are now streaming on Disney+

