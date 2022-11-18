'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions

1/5

Bette (Jennifer Beals) opens the Marcus Allenwood gallery. Photo courtesy of Showtime

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Jennifer Beals, Leo Sheng and Jamie Clayton said The L Word: Generation Q Season 3, premiering Sunday on Showtime, took their characters' stories in unexpected directions. The Season 2 finale of the drama, which follows a group of lesbian and bisexual women through romances and life experiences, ended with Bette's (Beals) ex-wife Tina (Laurel Holloman) showing up at Bette's door. The trailer for Season 3 teases the beginning of their conversation, but Beals said she didn't know what to expect when she filmed the season finale. Advertisement

"You don't even know if I'm going to let her in the house," Beals told UPI in a recent phone interview. "You don't know if she's going to yell at me. You have no idea what's going to happen."

Season 3 begins with Tina and Bette's conversation at the door. Beals told fans that despite what they see in the trailer, the conversation could go either way.

"She can have her come in and they can have a fight," Beals said. "I don't think that just because she comes to the door, that means that they're together. It can be more complex."

The trailer also reveals that Micah's (Leo Sheng) girlfriend, Maribel (Jillian Mercado), suggests they have a baby together. Sheng said he was as surprised as Micah was when he learned about this storyline.

"He's just really thrown for a loop in a way," Sheng said. "I was very curious to see where the future was going to take them, for sure, but a baby was not on my Bingo card, so to speak."

Sheng said Micah and Maribel begin the season on strong footing. Micah's potential anxieties about fatherhood are a separate issue.

"I don't think any feelings he has are related to how much he loves Maribel or how committed he is," Sheng said. "He thought the relationship was going in a very different direction and this is a very, very unexpected surprise."

Season 3 also picks up with Tess (Clayton) and Shane (Katherine Moennig) running their bar. Clayton said the business and their relationship will challenge Tess.

"Tess definitely is struggling this season with trying to control things," Clayton said. "Tess is definitely overextending herself."

Season 3 introduces Tess's mother, Patty (Joanna Cassidy). Patty has multiple sclerosis and has caretakers assisting her in addition to Tess.

Tess had mentioned her mother in the first two seasons of Generation Q. Clayton said showing Tess interacting with her mother enhances the character.

"It's rounding out the character more," Clayton said. "It's giving her more of a life."

The Season 2 finale also involved an intervention for Finley (Jacqueline Toboni). Finley gets out of rehab in the Season 3 premiere.

Micah was one of the characters who participated in the intervention. Sheng said Micah supports Finley's recovery.

"As long as Finley is doing well and she's healthy, finds a sense of purpose, I think he's supportive of her return," Sheng said. "It sounds maybe a little cheesy, but he really just wants the best for her."

Finley is also dating Maribel's sister, Sophie (Rosanny Zayas). So that complicates her return to their apartment.

"They're not just friends anymore, not just roommates," Sheng said. "They have this new element to their relationship that I think makes things a little bit trickier for sure."

Season 3 also continues to explore Bette's work with the artist Marcus Allenwood (Mark Berry in previous seasons), who died in Season 2. Bette opens a gallery of his work in Season 3.

"It's painful, but it's the best way Bette knows how to honor him," Beals said. "It's important to let his work be seen not only as an artist period, but as a Black artist."

The L Word: Generation Q airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Showtime and streams on Showtime Anytime.

UPI will have more with Beals, Clayton and Sheng discussing specific Season 3 spoilers after those episodes air.