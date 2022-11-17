Trending
Nov. 17, 2022 / 11:40 AM

'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special

By Annie Martin

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former Married at First Sight U.K. stars will reunite for an upcoming Christmas special.

E4 said in a press release Thursday that 12 former contestants will appear in a holiday reunion special in December.

Married at First Sight is a dating reality series featuring couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couples are paired by a panel of experts.

The British version aired for five seasons on Channel 4 and moved to E4 in Season 6.

The Christmas special will feature Season 6 stars Alexis Economou, Amy Christophers and Nikita Jasmine, along with Season 7 couple Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton and contestants Chanita Stephenson, Jordan Emmett-Connelly, Pjay Finch, Duka Cavolli, Adrian Sanderson, Thomas Hartley and Jonathan Wileman.

The special will see the stars reunite at a festive dinner party, where "they'll confront ghosts from Christmas past, present and reveal their wishes for the year to come."

"The latest series of Married at First Sight U.K. has been a phenomenal success on E4 and All 4; there's no better way to see out 2022 than a seasonal special with some of our favorite brides and grooms. Married at First Sight is such a unique experience, we're excited to bring two casts together and see what new connections might form across the dinner table and even under the mistletoe," commissioning editor Mel Bezalel said.

Married at First Sight also has U.S. and Australian versions.

