Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 17, 2022 / 9:40 AM

'Neighbours' picked up at Amazon Freevee after cancellation

By Annie Martin

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera Neighbours has found a new home at Amazon Freevee in the wake of its cancellation.

Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, has picked up the series from Fremantle following its cancellation in March.

Advertisement

Filming on a new season will begin in Australia in 2023 and premiere in the second half of the year.

Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Jackie Woodburne will reprise their roles.

In addition, the thousands of episodes from previous seasons will be available to stream on Freevee.

Network 10 will retain first run rights in Australia, with the show to also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

"Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street," Amazon Studios head of AVOD original content and programming Lauren Anderson said in a statement.

"With the power of streaming, we're able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favorite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers."

Advertisement

Neighbours ended in June after 37 seasons and nearly 9,000 episodes. The series helped launch the careers of Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Chris Hemsworth and other stars.

Read More

'Neighbours': Australian soap opera canceled after 37 seasons Reports: 'The Princess Diaries 3' in the works at Disney 'Snow Day' trailer introduces Nickelodeon, Paramount+ reboot What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lizzy Savetsky exits 'RHONY' reboot, citing anti-Semitism
TV // 3 minutes ago
Lizzy Savetsky exits 'RHONY' reboot, citing anti-Semitism
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzy Savetsky announced her exit from the "Real Housewives of New York City" reboot after experiencing anti-Semitic attacks.
Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
TV // 7 hours ago
Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Claire Danes says she was looking for a completely new type of story to tell when "Fleishman Is in Trouble," a novel about the dissolution of a contemporary New York marriage, literally landed in her lap.
'The Recruit' trailer: Noah Centineo joins CIA in Netflix series
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Recruit' trailer: Noah Centineo joins CIA in Netflix series
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "The Recruit," a new spy action-thriller series starring "To All the Boys" actor Noah Centineo, is coming to Netflix in December.
Tcheky Karyo, Daisy Haggard to star in BBC thriller 'Boat Story'
TV // 1 day ago
Tcheky Karyo, Daisy Haggard to star in BBC thriller 'Boat Story'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Tcheky Karyo is set to star in "Boat Story," another TV miniseries penned by Harry and Jack Williams, the scribes behind Karyo's celebrated mysteries, "The Missing" and "Baptiste."
No Season 3 for 'Hunters' on Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for 'Hunters' on Prime Video
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The alternate-history thriller, "Hunters,' has been canceled after two seasons on Prime Video.
'Santa Clauses' star Tim Allen still happy to be part of holiday magic
TV // 1 day ago
'Santa Clauses' star Tim Allen still happy to be part of holiday magic
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Tim Allen says he is proud that, for decades now, his "Toy Story" and "The Santa Clause" franchises have been positive parts of many people's childhoods and holiday traditions.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' poster teases adventure in Disney+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'National Treasure: Edge of History' poster teases adventure in Disney+ series
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "National Treasure: Edge of History," a new action-adventure series based on the "National Treasure" films, is coming to Disney+ in December.
'Single's Inferno 2' trailer teases new drama in Korean dating show
TV // 2 days ago
'Single's Inferno 2' trailer teases new drama in Korean dating show
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean reality dating show "Single's Inferno" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
12.1M tune in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 premiere
TV // 2 days ago
12.1M tune in for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 premiere
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- About 12.1 million viewers tuned in for the Season 5 premiere of Paramount's contemporary western, "Yellowstone."
'DWTS': Len Goodman retiring; Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan get the boot
TV // 2 days ago
'DWTS': Len Goodman retiring; Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan get the boot
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" judge Len Goodman has announced that the competition show's current 31st season will be his last.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Offset mourns Takeoff's death: 'My heart is shattered'
Offset mourns Takeoff's death: 'My heart is shattered'
Billy Ray Cyrus engaged to singer Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus engaged to singer Firerose
Reports: 'The Princess Diaries 3' in the works at Disney
Reports: 'The Princess Diaries 3' in the works at Disney
'Snow Day' trailer introduces Nickelodeon, Paramount+ reboot
'Snow Day' trailer introduces Nickelodeon, Paramount+ reboot
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement