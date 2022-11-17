Lizzy Savetsky exits 'RHONY' reboot, citing anti-Semitism

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzy Savetsky is exiting the Real Housewives of New York City reboot due to anti-Semitism.

Savetsky, who was to star in the reboot with six other new cast members, announced her exit from the Bravo series Wednesday, citing anti-Semitic attacks.

Advertisement

"I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky wrote on Instagram. "As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience."

"Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family," she said.

"I'm looking forward to my next chapter," she added. "Stay tuned -- and thank you for your support!"

Original RHONY star Jill Zarin showed her support for Savetsky in the comments.

Advertisement

"Sending you and your family our love," Zarin wrote.

Savetsky is married to plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky and has three children, Stella, 9, Juliet, 8, and Ollie, 2, with her husband.

RHONY originally premiered on Bravo in 2008 and aired for 13 seasons. Executive producer Andy Cohen confirmed in March that Bravo was rebooting and recasting the show, as well as developing a second series featuring former cast members.

Savetsky was to star with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield. Bravo introduced the cast in October.