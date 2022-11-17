Trending
12:42 PM

'Bel-Air' Season 2 coming to Peacock in February

By Annie Martin
Jabari Banks plays Will Smith in the Peacock series "Bel-Air." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e0f2a0c6d49cf627f3ec011fcc38c65a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jabari Banks plays Will Smith in the Peacock series "Bel-Air." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Bel-Air will return for a second season on Peacock in February.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 2 of the drama series Thursday.

Bel-Air is a reimagining of the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which aired for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

The reboot follows Will Smith (Jabari Banks), a teenager from West Philadelphia who is sent to live with his aunt, Vivian Banks (Cassandra Freeman), and uncle, Philip Banks (Adrian Holmes), in Bel-Air.

Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy and Jordan L. Jones also star.

"In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series," writer, showrunner and executive producer Carla Banks Waddles said. "Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on -- What it truly means to be a family even when it's challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How you find your own way, your individualism within a family?"

"We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they're accessible and grounded. The entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show -- talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships," she added.

Season 2 will see Will (Banks) at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of the season.

Bel-Air Season 2 premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock.

Latest Headlines

'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Monster High," an animated series based on the Mattel doll franchise, will return for a second season on Nickelodeon.
'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special
TV // 2 hours ago
'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton, Alexis Economou, Amy Christophers, Nikita Jasmine and other stars will appear in a "Married at First Sight U.K." holiday reunion special.
Lizzy Savetsky exits 'RHONY' reboot, citing anti-Semitism
TV // 3 hours ago
Lizzy Savetsky exits 'RHONY' reboot, citing anti-Semitism
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Lizzy Savetsky announced her exit from the "Real Housewives of New York City" reboot after experiencing anti-Semitic attacks.
'Neighbours' picked up at Amazon Freevee after cancellation
TV // 4 hours ago
'Neighbours' picked up at Amazon Freevee after cancellation
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Australian soap opera "Neighbours" found a new home at Amazon Freevee in the wake of its cancellation.
Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
TV // 10 hours ago
Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Claire Danes says she was looking for a completely new type of story to tell when "Fleishman Is in Trouble," a novel about the dissolution of a contemporary New York marriage, literally landed in her lap.
'The Recruit' trailer: Noah Centineo joins CIA in Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Recruit' trailer: Noah Centineo joins CIA in Netflix series
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- "The Recruit," a new spy action-thriller series starring "To All the Boys" actor Noah Centineo, is coming to Netflix in December.
Tcheky Karyo, Daisy Haggard to star in BBC thriller 'Boat Story'
TV // 1 day ago
Tcheky Karyo, Daisy Haggard to star in BBC thriller 'Boat Story'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Tcheky Karyo is set to star in "Boat Story," another TV miniseries penned by Harry and Jack Williams, the scribes behind Karyo's celebrated mysteries, "The Missing" and "Baptiste."
No Season 3 for 'Hunters' on Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for 'Hunters' on Prime Video
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The alternate-history thriller, "Hunters,' has been canceled after two seasons on Prime Video.
'Santa Clauses' star Tim Allen still happy to be part of holiday magic
TV // 1 day ago
'Santa Clauses' star Tim Allen still happy to be part of holiday magic
NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Tim Allen says he is proud that, for decades now, his "Toy Story" and "The Santa Clause" franchises have been positive parts of many people's childhoods and holiday traditions.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' poster teases adventure in Disney+ series
TV // 2 days ago
'National Treasure: Edge of History' poster teases adventure in Disney+ series
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- "National Treasure: Edge of History," a new action-adventure series based on the "National Treasure" films, is coming to Disney+ in December.
